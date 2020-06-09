Warwick traffic calming and crossing - West Street (TR/11094)

Proposal to introduce a raised table with a central refuge and footway build-outs on West Street, Warwick.
Scheme overview
We are proposing to introduce a raised table with a central refuge and footway build-outs on West Street, Warwick, to provide an informal crossing point and to act as a traffic calming feature.
Traffic orders and public notices
Technical plans
- General arrangement plan - West Street - TR/11094-101 (PDF, 561 KB)
- Raised hump feature - West Street - TR/11094-102 (PDF, 464 KB)
Objections
Should you wish to make representations regarding these proposals, details of how to respond can be found on the Public Notice. Representations should be sent so as to be received by the 3 July 2020.