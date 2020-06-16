16/06/2020 Driveway cleaning rogue traders warning

Driveway cleaning rogue traders warning

Warwickshire Trading Standards has received information concerning rogue traders operating in the Shipston on Stour and South Warwickshire area.

The rogue traders, who are door knocking and offering to clean driveways, are reported to have attempted to charge residents as much as £17,000!

Advice to Warwickshire Residents

Never buy goods or services from unexpected doorstep sellers

If in doubt, keep your door closed

To report a rogue trade to Trading Standards, phone Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133