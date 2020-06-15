15/06/2020 Latest doorstep crime warnings

Mattress sellers, rogue trader leaflets and 'Nottingham Knockers'

'Nottingham Knockers' Warning

Warwickshire Trading Standards has received reports from Warwickshire Police that groups of so called 'Nottingham Knockers' have been operating in the Nuneaton and Bedworth area in the past few days. These doorstep callers offer small household products for sale which may be of poor quality, at inflated prices, and pressure homeowners in to buying by falsely claiming to be ex-convicts on probation schemes.



Door to Door Mattress Seller Warning

Warwickshire residents are being targeted by door to door mattress sellers. The sellers often employ high pressure sales techniques to encourage a sale and may claim the products are surplus stock from new development show homes or that they are top of the range products, whilst in reality they are cheap imports that may not even meet UK fire safety regulations.

Rogue Traders Leaflet Local Residents

Rogue traders are leafleting residents offering roofing and driveway work. Rogue traders use bogus local addresses and telephone numbers linked to mobile phones. This makes them appear local but in reality they are very hard to trace. Rogue traders quote high prices, but the work they carry out is poor and often unnecessary. Whether you receive a knock on the door or a flyer through your letterbox, you can't tell a good trader from a bad one under those circumstances.

Advice to Warwickshire Residents