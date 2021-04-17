Message of Condolence: Councillor Bill Gifford

It does feel like the end of an era. Prince Philip has been part of our lives since we were very young children.

His sad death, also marks the ending of those who served in World War II of which Prince Philip was one of the last. When he married, Prince Philip devoted his life to the Queen and public service. He carried out thousands and thousands of public engagements. He did remarkably well to keep his good humour and not himself be boring, sometimes his off the cuff comments were not quite what was required. It is very unfortunate that he did not live a couple months longer and be able to celebrate his 100 birthday.