11/06/2020 Bogus Age UK Property Maintenance Survey Letters Warning

Bogus Age UK Property Maintenance Survey Letters Warning

Warwickshire Trading Standards is warning residents across Warwickshire to beware of bogus letters bearing the Age UK logo. The letters falsely claim that an Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire 'housing surveyor' has visited the property whilst the homeowner was out and carried out a visual inspection. The results of the 'survey' are attached to the letter, but this bears little resemblance to the actual property suggesting that it's simply made up!

The letter goes on to suggest that the property has begun to look neglected and requires building work/maintenance and that the sender will return to discuss the work that needs doing.

The letter is poorly written, but does contain the name and address of the recipient.

Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire has confirmed that these letters have not been sent by the charity and have issued a warning.

Warwickshire Trading Standards advice to residents: