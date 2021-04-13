A46 Stoneleigh Junction Improvement Scheme: Site Progress Update - April 2021

Work has been proceeding through March in establishing the permanent site compound and a second satellite compound near to the current Stoneleigh Road roundabout.

The stripping of topsoil have been completed in preparation for cut/fill earthworks, primarily around the southbound offslip and the west side of the new A46 gyratory.

Work to install land drainage has been completed and filter drainage systems including catchpits are now being installed across the site. Drainage works will continue through April. Work to grout up an old water main has been completed. In April, the earthworks operations are set to continue with both sides of the new A46 bridge being built up significantly.

Due to the site’s proximity to Stoneleigh Park (where a large mass vaccination site has been established), restrictions on the use of traffic management on the public roads within the site has been in effect. These restrictions are under constant review with both Highways England and Warwickshire County Council in their capacities as Highway Authorities for the A46 and local roads respectively.

Progress to Date

Topsoil Stripping

Bulk topsoil strip activities have been undertaken in both areas where significant earthworks are required as part of the permanent works. Large plant has been brought on to the site to strip the soil, move to storage areas outside of the works area and to seal up the new sub-soil layer. Removing the topsoil provides a solid foundation in which to build up from.

Testing is currently being undertaken on the soil material to confirm its suitability to be used in the build-up. A large cut/fill excavation activity will take place very soon to shape the areas for the new Stoneleigh Road, A46 roundabout and slip road alignments.

Embankment Strip and Tree Stump Removal

The embankment alongside Stoneleigh Road has also been stripped of its topsoil and tree stumps have been relocated nearby to provide a greater habitat diversity for small birds, reptiles and other wildlife. WCC Ecological Team continues to regularly monitor and innovate when working with CSL to protect the area’s wildlife.

As part of this work, temporary fencing has been installed along the top of embankment to protect the public and workers using the verge as a footpath across the A46.

Installation of Land Drainage and Filter Drainage

Works to install land drainage prior to the earthworks activities have been completed. In order to drain surface water run-off from the verge and embankment slopes, filter drains at the bottom of the embankment are being installed, and this includes the installation of catchpit/access chambers required to maintain and clean the drainage system. Works to install the multitude of drainage systems and access chambers will continue into April.

Grouting of an Old Water Main

To construct the new bridge over Finham Brook we have needed to divert a water main. This was completed in summer 2020. Work has also now been completed to grout up the old water main, backfill, clear vegetation and to relocate tree stumps, all prior to the ecologically-sensitive spring months.

Works have now ceased near Finham Brook until later in the year when bridge construction works will begin.

Further Information

In the coming months, earthworks operations to construct the new northbound on slip road and southbound on slip road will continue. Drainage will also continue to be installed and work will commence in construction the two new bridges – one on the A46 and one over Finham Brook.

It is expected that the traffic configuration of the existing northbound on slip and southbound off slip roads will be amended to allow the works to proceed. This will be conducted overnight with temporary arrangements being put in place.