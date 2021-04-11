Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Message of Condolence: Kevin, Beverley & Olivia Farmery

Kevin, Beverley & Olivia Farmery of Stratford Upon Avon would like to extend their heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and all the Royal Family on the sad news of the passing of HRH Prince Philip. We sincerely thank him for his service to Queen and Country and extend our warmest wishes to Her Majesty and the Family at this very difficult time.

Published: 11th April 2021

