08/04/2021 Rogue trader warning and secure your account campaign

Warwickshire Trading Standards latest scams, rogue traders and frauds alert

Easter Rogue Trader Awareness Campaign

With Easter approaching and better weather on its way, WCC’s Trading Standards Service is expecting an increase in complaints about doorstep rogue traders and is urging residents to be on their guard.

Trading Standards Officers are currently investigating rogue trader incidents, supporting elderly and vulnerable residents, and cracking down on illegal and misleading roadside advertising used by unscrupulous traders to promote their businesses.

Don't buy goods or services from unexpected doorstep traders.

To find out more, including advice on how to avoid rogue traders and find a good trader, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/1875/easter-rogue-trader-warning-from-warwickshire-county-council-trading-standards

Secure Your Account and Protect Yourself from CyberCrime

Over 15,000 people reported their email or social media accounts were hacked last year. The majority of individuals that fell victim to email and social media account hacking were female, and within the between 20-29 age group. Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat were the most hacked social media accounts reported to @actionfrauduk last year.

Find out how to protect yourself here: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/secureyouraccounts

From password protection to two-factor authentication, here are 5 actions you can take to improve your cyber security straightaway! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKD9M7C_mTo