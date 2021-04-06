Council calls for people with a passion to change lives to join its children's teams – could it be you?

Make a difference to the lives of children and families in your area – that’s the message from Warwickshire County Council as it launches an effort to recruit people to work in its children's s...

The council wants to recruit qualified, passionate and dedicated people who will put the needs of children and families at the forefront of all they do and ensure they can make a real difference to people’s lives across the county.

Nigel Minns, the council’s Strategic Director for People, said: “There has never been a more important moment for us to recruit the best possible people to our growing team of fantastic individuals who work in social care. COVID-19 has changed all our lives, bringing new challenges - so we now want to increase the number of people we have in these vital roles. Social work in the diverse county of Warwickshire is where extraordinary things can happen. For qualified people with passion and purpose these are rewarding, fulfilling roles which offer plenty of variety.”

Over the last year, Warwickshire Children and Families Service has secured additional investment from the county council and the Department for Education, as it transforms its services to ensure they achieve the best results for children.

Social workers support families to help them find solutions - working with them as well as other partner agencies. The job offers opportunities to learn new skills and develop careers.

Warwickshire social worker Ramandeep Sandhu said: “I love being a social worker because it has challenged me in ways I never expected and allowed me to build deep connections with so many people – both colleagues and children and families – that I otherwise wouldn’t have the honour of knowing. I feel privileged that so many people have trusted me to share their stories and allowed me to support and help them through their journey. I love being a social worker in Warwickshire as I feel valued, supported and my development is prioritised."

Her colleague James Birks added: “I encourage others to get into social work because there really isn’t a job like it anywhere else. We often work with families when they are at their very worst – when they are fearful and they are afraid, when they are in times of crisis and they don’t know who to turn to or even trust for help. But then you work with them, you build a trusting relationship with them and get to the point when they can see the positive impact that collectively everyone has made. That’s why there really isn’t a job like it in the world - get into social work, you won’t regret it.”

Social workers make a difference for young people and families every day. Could you? The council is looking for qualified people with passion and purpose who would be interested in working in children's services. For more information visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/workforus

WATCH Ramandeep talk about social care: https://youtu.be/hSfkVzpUYwE

WATCH James talk about social care: https://youtu.be/NqZs_dikfSI