Community testing will help to save lives! 

Twice-weekly testing for those without symptoms of Covid-19 is more accessible than ever before in Warwickshire.

If you haven’t taken advantage of this free service, then what are you waiting for?

Over the next few weeks, we will all be working towards the next steps of the roadmap out of lockdown, so that we can begin to return to a more normal way of living. So, if you are looking forward to getting back to doing your favourite sports, getting your hair done, attending events, or going to the pub, then testing will play a key role in keeping both yourself and those you spend your time with safe.

We have six community test sites in Warwickshire. You can book a test online at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covidtesting or turn up on the day if you are happy to wait for the next available slot. From today (Wednesday 31 March) those not working from their home or those with children in school, college or university will also be able to collect a pack of home test kits from one of the six community tests sites. This will enable you to carry out tests in the comfort of your own home.

Our community test sites are situated in the following areas:

Bedworth - The Saunders Club, Bedworth, CV12 8RJ

Leamington - Adult and Community Learning Site, Pound Lane, Lillington, Leamington, CV32 7RT

Nuneaton - United Reform Church, Nuneaton, CV11 5QH

North Warwickshire - Water Orton Community Hall, Water Orton, North Warwickshire, B46 1TL

Rugby - Indian Centre, 1 Edward Street, Rugby, CV21 2EZ

Stratford - Rear of The Other Place Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company, 22 Southern Ln, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6BH

If you are unable to visit a test site to pick up a home test kit, then you can order one online at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-getting-tested

In addition to the static community test sites, we also run a mobile testing service which is used to target communities where case numbers are high. The mobile unit can also be used to support testing for Warwickshire businesses by ensuring that positive cases within their workforce are isolated quickly, which reduces the spread of the virus and ensures that less people need time off to isolate at home.

Talking about testing, Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health Warwickshire, said:

“Home testing is becoming more accessible by the day in Warwickshire, and we are working hard to ensure that we are as flexible and agile as possible to meet the needs of our communities. I know that testing isn’t entirely pleasant, but it’s quick and easy to do and the results are back within a few hours, sometimes sooner.

“Since opening our community test sites over 152,000 tests have been carried out. Of those 1,230 have been positive. That’s 1,230 fewer positive cases spreading the virus unwittingly to other people within our communities. With the help of testing and the vaccine, we can make a real difference to the role we play as we continue to work towards a more normal way of living. So why not take a test today?”

If you do have a positive result from a lateral flow test at any of our community test sites or from a home test kit, you must now book an NHS PCR test by calling 119 or online just as you would if you had Covid symptoms to confirm the result - https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

Residents experiencing one or more of the following symptoms are asked not to attend appointments at our community test sites and should instead book an NHS test by visiting https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test, or by calling 119:

A high temperature

A new, continuous cough

A loss or change to your sense of taste or smell

Over the Easter holiday weekend our community test site opening hours will be changing from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday to the following:

Friday 2nd April - Good Friday - 10.30am to 4pm

Saturday 3rd April - 10.30am to 4pm

Sunday 4th April - Easter Sunday - Closed

Monday 5th April - 10.30am to 4pm

For more information on testing in Warwickshire, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covidtesting