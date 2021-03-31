Supporting the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) 2-Wheels Campaign

A new programme of educational resources is being launched in Warwickshire in support of the national ‘2-Wheels’ campaign, led by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC).

This week, Warwickshire County Council’s Road Safety Education Team, in partnership with PCSO Carly Davis and Officers from Nuneaton Safer Neighbourhood Team, will launch two brand-new digital resources focusing on bicycle safety for pupils aged 4 – 16 years.

These educational resources raise awareness, educate and provide a timely reminder for young cyclists on cycle safety before the national 2-wheels campaign begins on 5th April 2021.

Key, age appropriate and timely messages include the benefits of cycling and how to do this safely by following the Road Safety Code, remembering to wear light, bright and reflective clothing, locate safer places to cross, and how to use crossings safely and legally when cycling, and the importance of wearing a correctly fitted helmet.

The aim of the digital resources are to raise awareness of cycle safety and educate both primary and secondary school aged pupils of the importance and benefits of cycling safely and legally.

During the campaign, Warwickshire Road Safety Education Team are further working in collaboration with Warwickshire Police to make sure bikes are secure. Warwickshire schools are being offered the opportunity to receive free bike markings for children who have bikes. Bikes will be marked (with a sticker) and registered on a national database.

Mark Ryder, Strategic Director of the Communities Group, said: “I hope to see more of our young people choosing safe and active means of getting to school and cycling to explore Warwickshire’s beautiful Countryside. These resources will be an invaluable asset for teachers, parents and carers to ensure that children know the importance of being safe when out on their bikes.

“The council is committed to addressing climate change and sustainable travel is key to that. As we are encouraging more children and young people to cycle, it’s important that they know how to do so safely. This will be an invaluable tool in giving them those skills.”

Warwickshire Police Sergeant Shaun Bridle said “It is really important that Warwickshire Police and partners do everything we can to help keep our children safe on Warwickshire’s roads. Educating young people is key to this and we are delighted to work with Warwickshire Road Safety Education Team to help provide these important educational resources.“

These assemblies can be accessed free of charge by all Warwickshire primary and secondary schools during the 2-wheel campaign running between 29th March – 18th April by contacting Warwickshire Road Safety Education Team at [email protected]