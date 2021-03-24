24/03/2021 Beware scam Census text messages!

Warwickshire Trading Standards latest scams, rogue traders and frauds alert

Warwickshire Trading Standards is warning residents to beware of Census scam text messages.

Residents have reported receiving a text message that states that the recipient made a mistake on their form and will have to pay a £200 fine. They are then directed to a bogus Census website.

Residents MUST NOT respond to these text messages, that may also appear as emails.

Remember: