24/03/2021 Beware scam Census text messages!

Warwickshire Trading Standards latest scams, rogue traders and frauds alert

Warwickshire Trading Standards is warning residents to beware of Census scam text messages.

Residents have reported receiving a text message that states that the recipient made a mistake on their form and will have to pay a £200 fine. They are then directed to a bogus Census website.

Residents MUST NOT respond to these text messages, that may also appear as emails.

Remember:

  • At no point will you be asked for your national insurance number, passwords, bank account details, or your credit or debit card numbers, nor any payment
  • You will not receive any payment for completing the census, so any offers of money in exchange for your account details will be fraudulent
  • You will not be called for information about the census unless you’ve made an appointment with the Census Contact Centre or made a query or complaint
  • No-one will enter your home in relation to the census
  • Help to fill out your form is free (for more information visit: https://census.gov.uk/ or phone 0800 141 2021)
  • You can report a fraud direct to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or visit: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/

Published: 24th March 2021

