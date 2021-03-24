Children and young people invited to help shape Warwickshire

Children and young people across Warwickshire are being asked to help shape the county as part of a new initiative which aims to make it the best place it can be to grow up in. Warwickshire County ...

Children and young people across Warwickshire are being asked to help shape the county as part of a new initiative which aims to make it the best place it can be to grow up in.

Warwickshire County Council has launched a survey to capture the views and opinions of young people as part of its Child Friendly Warwickshire programme.

Child Friendly Warwickshire aims to work with children and young people as well as businesses, community groups and council services. The plan is designed to enrich the county as a place that is safe, stable and full of opportunity for young people with access to good health, education and other services.

All views shared in the survey will help understanding of what the initiative could look and feel like and will inform the council’s work with the wider community to deliver it.

John Coleman, Assistant Director of Children's Services at the county council, said: “It’s so important that children and young people all across the county take part in this survey. Child Friendly Warwickshire is all about making Warwickshire an even greater place in which to grow up. We can’t do that without putting the views of young people at the very heart of all we do. This survey is the first step in ensuring those views and opinions are listened to, and can then make a real difference to the future.”

Child Friendly Warwickshire will be formally launched in the coming months and will be an open invitation to organisations of all kinds to work with the county council to ensure Warwickshire is a safe place full of great opportunities for children.

The survey is anonymous and should take no longer than 15 minutes to complete. It has been designed to be simple and interactive, however younger children may require the support of an adult. It will close on Wednesday 31 March at 5pm.

For more information please email [email protected]

Survey link: https://warwickshire.fra1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cU68aDJQvRRl4xv