23/03/2021 Rugby Residents, Beware of Door-to-Door Mattress Seller!

Rugby residents are urged not to buy mattresses from door-to-door salespeople. The warning follows a report of someone in a white van currently travelling the area selling mattresses. Door-to-door mattress sellers sometimes claim that their products are surplus stock from new development show homes or top of the range when really they are cheap imports that may not even meet UK fire safety regulations. They may even be second hand! Warwickshire Trading Standards Officers are advising residents not to buy from doorstep sellers. To make a consumer complaint, phone the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133. For more consumer advice visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/consumeradvice