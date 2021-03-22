Support available to complete Census 2021

Households across Warwickshire are being asked to complete the Census 2021 survey as soon as possible following Census Day on Sunday 21st March.

Households across Warwickshire are being asked to complete the Census 2021 survey as soon as possible following Census Day on Sunday 21st March. Directed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), this is a once-in-a-decade survey that provides the most accurate estimate of all the people and households in England and Wales.

Census 2021 is the first census to run predominantly online, and will not only provide a fresh picture of the size of all communities, but it will also shed light on the health, social and economic changes to our lives.

Each household in England and Wales will have received a letter containing a unique access code to access the census on their computers, phones or tablets (however a paper questionnaire will still be available if requested). Each letter will also contain telephone numbers for the official census contact centre. The census only takes about 10 minutes to complete and must be completed for each member of your household. Please note only genuine ONS codes will work on the census website at https://census.gov.uk/

Monica Fogarty, Chief Executive at Warwickshire County Council said:

“There is plenty of help available if you need support in order to complete your census survey. You can complete the census over the phone with assistance from trained staff using the ONS’ free phone contact centre. There are also five local Census Support Centres available in Warwickshire, or you can visit the official census website to receive help online. “The data collected by the census provides Warwickshire County Council with key information to help plan the funding of public services such as transport, education and health. It’s also important to help us to understand the demographic, social and economic characteristics of Warwickshire’s residents to identify present and future service needs, and to highlight any inequalities people are experiencing that we can improve upon. “The census ultimately provides us with a better insight into Warwickshire’s local communities, and how we can make best use of our resources to making living in Warwickshire the best it can be”.

If you require additional help with your census survey there are five local Census Support Centres available in Warwickshire. The centres are not yet offering face-to-face contact, but telephone advice is available:

White Heart Community Centre, Atherstone CV91AX - Tel. 07949 613899

Nuneaton & N. Warks Equestrian Centre, Nuneaton CV109NJ - Tel. 02476 392397

The Benn Partnership Centre, Rugby CV213HR - Tel. 01788553033

Brunswick Hub, Leamington, CV313BD - Tel. 01926 422123

Henley Community Centre, Stratford-on-Avon, B956AF - Tel. 01564 314660

For online support in order to complete your census, visit https://census.gov.uk/help

For census telephone support contact 0800 141 2021, or text message 86677 and the census team will respond by text within two working days.

For the full list of census contact details available visit https://census.gov.uk/contact-us