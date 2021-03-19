Unpaid carers in Coventry and Warwickshire are being asked to book their coronavirus vaccination

Carers in receipt of Carer’s Allowance and those registered as a carer with their GP were the first to be asked to book their vaccination as part of the phased roll out of the vaccine to carers.

Now, it is the turn of people who are receiving support following a carer’s assessment by their local council or known to a local carer’s organisation. Also, those who are the sole or primary carer who provides close personal care or face to face support for an elderly or disabled person who is clinically vulnerable to COVID-19 are also being called forward to book their vaccination.

It is estimated that there are around 64,000 unpaid carers in Coventry and Warwickshire and this group are being urged to get their vaccine by booking it online or by calling 119. They will have the option of having their vaccine at Stoneleigh or at a handful of community pharmacies.

Nigel Minns, Strategic Director (Director of Adult Social Care) for Warwickshire County Council said:

"We urge all informal/unpaid carers to come forward and sign up for the vaccine. If you are an informal/unpaid carers and are not sure if you are eligible for the vaccination please visit our carers page. Not only will you find information on what constitutes an informal/unpaid carer but there is also crucial information and signposting to local support that can help you and the person you care for.”

He added: “More than anything we want to encourage our unpaid carers to sign up to the Warwickshire Carers Wellbeing Service or to register with their GP, where they can receive guidance and ongoing help."

Those who are clinically vulnerable to COVID-19 should already have had their vaccination so their carers will know who they are, however, this group includes carers for:

children over the age of 12 with severe neuro-disabilities who tend to get recurrent respiratory tract infections and who frequently spend time in specialised residential care settings for children with complex needs;

those who are designated Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV);

adults who have underlying health conditions (as defined in table 3 of the Green Book which includes adults over 16 on the GP Learning Disability Register); and those who need care because of advanced age (over 65)

Carers can contact the National Booking Service or by ringing 119 to complete a short application process to determine if they are eligible to book their vaccination appointment.

People must be over 18 to book using the national booking service and you will need to provide your name, date of birth and your NHS number. Carers aged between 16-18 will be contacted by their GP for a vaccine.