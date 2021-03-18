Everyone in Warwickshire counts as Census Day fast approaches on Sunday 21st March

Warwickshire County Council is working with The Office for National Statistics, the UK’s largest independent producer of official statistics, to deliver a successful Census 2021 survey this spring...

Warwickshire County Council is working with The Office for National Statistics, the UK’s largest independent producer of official statistics, to deliver a successful Census 2021 survey this spring, as Census Day fast approaches on Sunday 21st March.

The Census survey happens once every ten years and provides the most accurate estimate of all the people and households in England and Wales, helping to support and inform where public funding is spent on services like transport, education and health. Each Census is key in order to meet the future needs of communities, and ensure big decisions such as funding towards public services are based on the best information possible.

The Census will feature several new questions this year for the first time, including the collection of information, provided voluntarily, about sexual orientation and gender identify. Answering these questions will help community organisations, such as charities, to understand what services people might need. Councils and government can also use this information to monitor equality, and ensure that everyone is treated fairly whilst providing further useful services or funding.

Former Armed Forces personnel will also be able to identify themselves in the census as veterans for the first time. This will allow central and local government to better understand the profiles and needs of the ex-military community, and make sure that those who serve or have served in the UK Armed Forces, and their families, are not disadvantaged.

Cllr Redford, Chair of the Coventry, Solihull & Warwickshire Armed Forces Covenant Strategic Partnership said:

“The opportunity for veterans to identify themselves in the 2021 census is a great step forward for the Armed Forces Covenant. The data collected will provide us with a much better understanding of the veteran community, and ensure that we, along with other charities and organisations, can deliver the best veteran support possible to those who are most in need”.

The results from the Census will be available within 12 months, although personal records will be locked away for 100 years and kept safe for future generations.

For more information about the veteran question in the Census, visit our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9f3C4Fbo5T9TGZ3yLsQwA15P-OQk_3Iq

For more information and support in order to complete your census visit https://census.gov.uk/help