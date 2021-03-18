County’s Health and Wellbeing Strategy approved up to 2026 by Warwickshire’s Health and Wellbeing Board

Warwickshire County Council’s Health and Wellbeing Strategy for the next five years has been approved by Warwickshire’s Health and Wellbeing Board. The Health and Wellbeing Board is made up of ...

The Health and Wellbeing Board is made up of leaders from the county, borough and district councils across Warwickshire as well as Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA), Healthwatch Warwickshire, Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG), NHS trusts, Warwickshire Fire Service and the Police & Crime Commissioner. As a collective these partners have an ambition to improve health, reduce inequalities due to lifestyle, and make it easier for residents to get support.

From November 2020 to January 2021 the Health and Wellbeing Strategy was open to receive feedback from people who live and work in Warwickshire, to share their views on the county’s priorities to tackle health inequality and improve the overall health and wellbeing of residents. Over 560 residents responded to share their views and ensure this strategy outlined the right priorities for Warwickshire.

Following this consultation from the public, the Health and Wellbeing Strategy for 2021-26 identified three priorities for the next two years:

Help our children and young people have the best start in life

Help people improve their mental health and wellbeing, particularly around prevention and early intervention in our communities

Reduce inequalities in health outcomes and the wider determinants of health

As Warwickshire continues to support communities and services in recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, importance is being placed on tackling inequalities in health and creating engaged and cohesive communities that can thrive despite the ongoing challenges we all face.

Warwickshire’s Health and Wellbeing Board will routinely monitor the strategy’s performance and after two years will evaluate if these three priorities should continue, or if there are other areas to focus on to help achieve Warwickshire’s long-term strategic ambitions.

Councillor Les Caborn, Chair of Warwickshire Health and Wellbeing Board, said:

“The Health and Wellbeing Strategy is a great opportunity to set out our commitments and vision for improving the health and wellbeing of everyone in Warwickshire. Receiving residents’ feedback has been a great first step in creating this five-year strategy, and next we need to deliver on these commitments.

To make sure that we get this right for our communities we look forward to working with our partners to deliver a place-based approach, tailoring the delivery of the strategy at local level across North, Mid, and South Warwickshire. We want everyone across the county to live happy and independent lives, and by taking action with this strategy we can look to promote and support healthy lifestyles & behaviours to help the people of Warwickshire stay healthy whilst reducing any inequalities in care”.

The Health and Wellbeing Strategy was considered by the Health and Wellbeing Board on March 3rd 2021. For more information visit: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/health-and-wellbeing-strategy/