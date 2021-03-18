More than 40 Warwickshire employers attend Inclusive Apprenticeships event

At a time when many businesses are affected by serious skills shortages, a programme led by Warwickshire County Council, is providing an opportunity for employers to recruit young people wit...

At a time when many businesses are affected by serious skills shortages, a programme led by Warwickshire County Council, is providing an opportunity for employers to recruit young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) via its Inclusive Apprenticeship programme.

To find out how recruiting a young person with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), could benefit your business and how you can get involved, take a look at a recording of a session held for local employers earlier this month: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnPiwwBSvuA

This online event drew more than 40 people from a variety of different sectors, all keen to explore how they could consider shaping suitable apprenticeship roles in their business, for young people with SEND. Many mentioned in the chat section of the webinar, how they were blown away by the testimony of one young man with SEND, who spoke so openly and bravely about his journey.

Mark Maffey, Business Development Manager at Hereward College for young people with SEND said:



“This event was hugely informative and ambitious. Many of our students are looking for employment and training opportunities after lockdown, so the timing of the Inclusive Apprenticeship launch was ideal. The input from such an inspiring group of experts will help us to identify vacancies and map a clear progression route for our Warwickshire learners.”

The Inclusive Apprenticeship programme is a pilot scheme, initially supporting cohorts of young people into customer service apprenticeship roles, but with the range of roles being broadened in the coming months.

Employers are being asked to consider how a talented young person with SEND could enhance their business.

The County Council is working with MENCAP and DFN Project Search - a transition-to-work programme, committed to transforming the lives of young people with learning disabilities and autism.

MENCAP has a dedicated employer engagement team to assist employers with any queries they may have around taking on young people with SEND. The programme also offers a dedicated job coach to work alongside each apprentice, supporting them until they are established in their role, and are confident to work independently.

The Inclusive Apprenticeships scheme adds to the work already ongoing locally to support young people with SEND. In 2019, the Supportive Employer forum was created by Warwickshire County Council and the Careers Enterprise Company[FW1] (CEC) to provide internships and work experience with businesses for learners at Warwickshire’s special schools and colleges.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council and portfolio holder for economic development, said: "We are delighted with the response from local businesses to our webinar, but we hope more employers will think about how a talented young person with SEND could benefit their company. At a time when businesses in a number of sectors are affected by serious skills shortages, the Inclusive Apprenticeship programme is a great opportunity for them to recruit young people with the potential and passion to learn.”

To find out more, contact the Warwickshire Skills Hub Team: [email protected]

Can we put here "and a number of partners" CEC aren't as relevant now the careers hubs have landed. [FW1]