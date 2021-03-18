Visit Warwickshire puts visitors in the driving seat with five new road trips

As the Government’s roadmap to reopening gives us all hope that pandemic restrictions will end later this year, Visit Warwickshire is encouraging visitors to explore the length and breadth of thi...

As the Government’s roadmap to reopening gives us all hope that pandemic restrictions will end later this year, Visit Warwickshire is encouraging visitors to explore the length and breadth of this beautiful county from the comfort of their car with the launch of five inspiring driving routes.

The new road trips, which are live at https://visit.warwickshire.gov.uk/greatdrives, call at all corners of the county and provide lots of ideas about what to see and do along the way. They’re the perfect aid for planning trips for when lockdown eases and we can all travel again.

There’s freedom to explore towns and villages from Nuneaton to Stratford-upon-Avon, as well as places of interest* as diverse as Arbury Hall, which appears in the works of local-girl-turned-fêted-author George Eliot, and the British Motor Museum (pictured), which reveals the role of Warwickshire as the nation’s home of motor manufacturing. There are recommendations about where to eat, too, from scenic picnic stops to a rural cafe with more than 75,000 second-hand and antiquarian books to browse and buy.

Mark Ryder, Warwickshire County Council’s Strategic Director for Communities said:

“Tourism has a major role to play in driving Warwickshire’s economic recovery from the pandemic. We hope these excellent guides will inspire people to plan ahead for road trips to our beautiful county, when it is permitted to do so, creating a win for visitors, and a win for local businesses along the routes.”

The self-guided tours, which range from 35 miles (55km) to 55 miles (86km) in length, provide the basis for half, or whole day trips. Free to download and easy to use, each route comes with a description, information about 10 main points of interest, detailed route notes, advice about electric charging points, and a map.

*Visitors are advised to check opening times at individual attractions before departure.

