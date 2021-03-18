Warwickshire sets sights on being the best place to grow up in

Warwickshire will be the best place for children and young people to grow up in – that’s the aim of a new initiative which has been given the green light by the county council’s cabinet today...

The wide-ranging aims of Child Friendly Warwickshire, as it is to be known, includes engaging business and community groups as well as council services to work together to enrich opportunities for children and young people.

As part of the bold new plan, the council is seeking to involve children and young people from the very beginning - and is currently running a survey to ensure inclusion of their views and opinions.

Leader of the council Cllr Izzi Seccombe said: “This is an exciting moment in the history of Warwickshire, and it is all about the future. This is about working with people and organisations across the county to promote the best possible start in life, to listen to the voices of children and to ensure the happy early lives can lead to happy, fulfilling, and healthy adulthoods.

“Child Friendly Warwickshire strives to make this county the best possible place in which to grow up, and from the beginning it will be guided by the voices of children and young people across all parts of the county.”

The council intends to work with a wide variety of organisations and businesses to ensure children’s needs are rooted in collective thinking, planning and action.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, the council’s portfolio holder for Children’s Services, said: “We want to ensure every young person in Warwickshire has the best possible experiences of growing up here – and the best way to achieve that is to involve young people and work with them from the start. Today’s decision is the first step towards Child Friendly Warwickshire, and an opportunity to strengthen and build new relationships with all organisations who can contribute towards this ultimate goal.”

Child Friendly Warwickshire will be formally launched in the coming months and will be an open invitation to organisations of all kinds to ensure it is a safe place full of great opportunities for children.

The project forms part of a wider £12 million programme of change in the way the Children’s and Families Services work, partly funded by the Department for Education. The service provides support for children and young people up 25-years-old and under the changes it will invest in and strengthen relationships, invest in early intervention, target resources to areas of high need to support children and families affected by domestic abuse, mental health and substance misuse and invest in improving outcomes for children in care and young people who have experience of care.

Under the plan, the voices and influence of children will be integrated in shaping services with ambitions to increase health and happiness, ensure stability with their families and communities and that they are able to enjoy learning and have strong employment opportunities. Warwickshire already has an active Youth Council made up of passionate young people, which will play a key role.

As a first step the council is asking as many children and young people as possible to complete a short, anonymous survey. All views shared will help understanding of what Child Friendly Warwickshire could look and feel like and the council’s work to deliver it. Children and young people can access the survey here.

For more information please email [email protected]