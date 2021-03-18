Encouragement and Support

I have been homeless for many years. I lived with my mother and succeeded to the tenancy but was evicted for non-payment of rent.

When accessing Hope 4 services I declined services and support, I had no interaction with other visitors to the Hope 4 centre and didn’t want to talk about the past, present or future.

Staff at Hope4 and from Rugby Borough Council (RBC) would endeavour to engage with me, helping me to access services including accommodation. They provided pictures and details of potential homes, offered accompanied visits, provided reassurance that help would be given with furniture, carpets, budgeting and settling in.

I continued to resist endeavours to bring me inside until the onset of COVID-19. I realised that the services I accessed would no longer be available to me and the night shelter had closed.

Staff from RBC worked with Hope4 to encourage me to accept a placement in a local hotel – a small room, set away from the rest, providing reassurances around costs and with provision of food.

I had no income, was not registered with a GP, and had no family or social support network.

RBC recognised that to sustain accommodation, a quick and effective alternative was required. Outreach and in-reach work continued with me to maintain my motivation and build my confidence to stay in. I was given self-contained accommodation and partner agencies helped to furnish the flat for me.

An Outreach Officer took me to the flat and I moved in immediately. The Pathway Team have continued to support me but on a slow progressive basis, applying for benefits, providing a television, social interaction, health checks, encouragement around food and diet and ensuring I still goes out and about for a form of exercise.