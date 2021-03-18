Rebuilding My Life

I was alcohol dependent and living in temporary accommodation funded by the Rough Sleeper Initiative.

I was estranged from my family, community and friends and have severe health conditions including COPD and high blood pressure. I received a shielding letter at the start of the pandemic and had mixed feelings about it. On the one hand I was pleased that I was being shielded from the virus, but on the other I was worried about not being able to go out and purchase alcohol and other items.

Risk assessments were carried out at a local homeless hostel. The hostel had shared facilities, but I was allocated a bathroom and kitchen for my sole use. Although I was identified as shielding, I chose to go to the shops to purchase alcohol taking the required precautions and wearing appropriate protection. I did not wish to access professional support to address my alcohol use, but staff were able to use the professional advice given by Change Grow Live, so that they could support me in my bid to stop drinking alcohol.

During lockdown I stopped using alcohol completely.

I paid my service charge at the hostel and kept my account in good order. I purchased a bike and took to cycling for health. I renewed my love of gardening and worked alongside staff and other residents at the hostel to improve the grounds. I also took the opportunity to begin to learn to read and write. After being clear of alcohol for a few weeks, I made telephone contact with my father and began the road to rebuilding my family relationships.