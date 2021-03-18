A Feeling of Togetherness

Wellesbourne and Walton is a rural parish in South Warwickshire. The area has an older age profile, though new building in the parish has brought in younger families.

The Wellesbourne and Walton Community Cares Group was set up in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in early March, with representatives from Hastings House Medical Centre, the Church, and the Parish Council. There is a committee of 8 and others from the community. The group comprises over 300 volunteers, some of whom have now returned to work.

The pandemic affected everyone in one form or another. Shielding, self-isolating, working from home, reduced social contact, and feeling separated from family and friends have led to high numbers of people reporting feeling lonely and isolated - across all age groups.

The pandemic has been particularly difficult for older people aged 70 years+. They often have mobility or a communication difficulty such as hearing or vision loss. This affects their telephone use, reading or watching television.

The many local social groups, clubs, activities, and supportive organisations couldn’t operate face-to-face events, adding to people's feelings of isolation. Many older people became far less mobile than usual, with some losing their muscle strength. Being less mobile has increased their risk of a wide range of other physical conditions including dementia, going forward.

The pandemic has also been difficult for carers, negatively impacting their mental wellbeing. Stress and anxiety levels have risen for many people including changes to personal circumstances, income, or employment.

The Wellesbourne and Walton Support Group came together to organise the many activities including: Shopping on a regular or occasional basis, prescription delivery, befriending, walking companions, gifts of plants to encourage engagement and mental wellbeing, working with the local foodbank to provide emergency food parcels on discharge from hospital, street ambassadors to tackle isolation and encourage socially distanced activities and support for young carers.

At one point the group were taking 100+ phone calls a week.

People felt supported and less isolated knowing that there is always someone to call on. Community cohesion was strengthened with outstanding support from residents for other residents. New friendships have been formed that will outlive the current situation.

There has been a recognition that the service is required beyond the pandemic. The level and depth of loneliness and isolation came as a surprise. The group’s aim is to move further into supporting residents through developing opportunities to make connections and friendships. The value of what they offered is its local nature. Residents appreciate other residents helping them. It has given a feeling of being together, a spirit partially lost over recent years.