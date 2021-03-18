Much Needed Support

I have recently been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour. My wife is my carer, but also, we have supportive sons who live locally.

I will shortly be starting a course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy which will require us both to completely self-isolate. We were having difficulty getting supermarket deliveries due to COVID-19 but have been getting prescriptions delivered. We do not want to ask our family to take on more responsibilities such as shopping for us. My illness was quite sudden, and I had to have an operation quickly to remove as much of the tumour as possible.

Within days I was given a terminal diagnosis, my vision and mobility went downhill quickly. We are both in shock and having to deal with financial, physical, and emotional challenges. We are both attempting to come to terms with the diagnosis, having to plan our short and longer-term futures, including preparing a Will and securing our home whilst facing a dramatically reduced income. My wife needed support so that she could best help me and our family in coming to terms with the diagnosis.

The St Cross Hospital Social Prescriber (HPS) registered me with the Government website for those who are shielding. This registration was successfully escalated to an urgent priority after I was given a terminal diagnosis and a food parcel was delivered to us within 48 hours of that notification. This has been of huge benefit to us in both financial and practical terms. Although the registration also gives us access to prioritised online shopping deliveries from supermarkets, our family are having to budget carefully, and we were not able to afford the minimum value to qualify for free shopping delivery. The HSP found two other options for us, that were local and did not require a minimum value to shop to receive a free delivery.

Macmillan dealt with the PIP (Personal Independence Payment) and ESA benefits applications. The HSP referred me to Warwickshire Vision Support for assistance with equipment so I can continue to read my gardening books and also referred me to the Marie Curie free Wills service.

The HSP has referred my wife to the Carers Wellbeing Service and supplied information about accessing support including counselling, for when we may need it in the future.

My wife feels that by knowing support exists and how to access it at such a frightening time can help make dealing with it a little easier. They are so calm and reassuring it helps to talk to them and know they are there. Thank you for helping us so much.