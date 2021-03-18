Residents invited to help shape equality, diversity and inclusion work at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

Residents from across Warwickshire with a passion for equality, diversity and inclusion are being encouraged to get involved with a new initiative from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service. An Equa...

Residents from across Warwickshire with a passion for equality, diversity and inclusion are being encouraged to get involved with a new initiative from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

An Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Forum was established recently by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service with a view to meeting regularly and bringing together volunteers from across the county. The Forum will support conversations between Warwickshire communities and the Service: it will offer a place to share information, consider good practice for equality, diversity and inclusion and hear voices from diverse communities in the county.

Imran Dean, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Diversity is essential to the success of the Service and it’s extremely important that we have representation from across the communities we serve in the county. Unique perspectives and insight into equality, diversity and inclusion will help us continually improve the Service. I’m really excited to take part in the Forum and foster its development.”

Attendees at the Forum will participate in six virtual meetings a year where they will make suggestions and recommendations on best practice, shape the Service’s vision for the next five years and help with recruitment for wholetime and on call firefighters.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said: “We run an inclusive service that is proud of the diversity of our staff however we can always do more to improve, and this is where the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Forum will be vital in spurring our efforts, fostering collaboration across Warwickshire and better-serving communities.”

Chief Fire Officer Kieran Amos said: “We recognise and embrace the rich diversity within our communities, and we know we would benefit from having more of those rich views to help shape the future of our Service. We better support and serve Warwickshire the more we are representative of our wonderful county.”

Warwickshire residents interested in getting involved with the Forum are asked to submit an expression of interest, of no more than 600 words, on the topic ‘Why you are interested in fire and rescue, equality, diversity and inclusion?’ to [email protected] by 8 April.