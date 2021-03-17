Warwickshire County Council becomes a ‘Fostering Friendly’ employer

Warwickshire County Council has been approved as Fostering Friendly Employer by The Fostering Network.

The status is a recognition of the Council’s new policy to support its staff who are already approved foster carers or in the process of applying to be a foster carer.

There are over 700 children in Warwickshire who are in care and need foster carers to provide them with a safe and nurturing home.

For employees intending to become foster carers, the Council’s policy will grant up to 5 days’ paid leave during the year prior to approval for training activity and to support the time involved in the assessment process.

Once employees are approved as foster carers, they will be granted up to 5 days’ paid annual leave for the purposes of undertaking learning, development or preparation for the placement of a child or young person.

Councillor Jeff Morgan, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services, says:

“Warwickshire County Council’s foster carers make a real difference to some of the most vulnerable children in Warwickshire. We are delighted that Warwickshire County Council is now recognised as a ‘Fostering Friendly Employer’ by The Fostering Network. This means that county council employees who foster with Warwickshire receive additional annual leave so they can undertake training to support and develop their knowledge of fostering and becoming a foster carer”.