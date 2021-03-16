A big thank you - ConnectWELL

In January 2020, I was experiencing high levels of anxiety and was referred to ConnectWELL by the Volunteer Coordinator at Warwickshire CAVA.

I met with one of the ConnectWELL Navigators and explained that I had just started IAPT sessions to help tackle my anxiety.

I was particularly interested in volunteering and was encouraged to continue working with the Volunteering Coordinator to find some suitable positions. The Navigator also identified services that could help with my anxiety and I was signposted to a variety of services provided by Rugby MIND –including drop-in café sessions and wellbeing workshops. Because I was living in overcrowded accommodation, I was also given details for Rugby Borough Council ‘s Housing Options Team.

I also contacted Rugby MIND and am waiting for some information about their upcoming wellbeing sessions.

I carried on accessing IAPT via telephone and had also been in touch with the Housing Options Team and am in the process of gathering the documents I need to progress my application and hopefully improve my current living arrangements.

I had further support offered to me through ‘CRUSE Bereavement Care,’ as I was finding it difficult not being able to travel to family, following the death of a relative.

I was trying to stay positive although was struggling financially while I awaited the outcome of a benefit claim. At this point I was referred to Rugby Foodbank and successfully received support.

The food parcel I got was a great help and the people in the food bank were so nice. I am so grateful. Keep well and a big thank you to your team.

