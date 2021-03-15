Voluntary transport supporting residents to access vaccine appointments.

As the NHS COVID-19 vaccination programme continues to roll out it’s important that resident's book and attend their appointment.

Warwickshire County Council is reminding residents of the travel options available to anyone who cannot access public transport and how to reduce the risk of COVID transmission on journeys.

The Warwickshire large vaccination site at the NEAC Stoneleigh Centre is open to anyone who has booked an appointment through the national booking system. For people who do not have their own means to attend their vaccine appointment, there are travel alternatives:

Ask someone with your household or bubble to take you to your appointment.

Contact NHS volunteer responders on 0808 196 3646 to take you to your appointment.

Contact voluntary transport to take you to your appointment. This service is offered if the provider has availability, booking in advance is required.

Residents in Stratford, Warwick and Rugby areas can contact VASA on 01789 262889 and press option 1, Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm or email [email protected] Residents in Nuneaton and Bedworth and Bulkington can contact Volunteer Friends on 024 7664 0088 – Monday to Friday between 9 30am and 12 30pm. Or email: [email protected] Residents in North Warwickshire can contact Beeline on 01827 717074 - Monday to Friday 9am to 1pm



Councillor Les Caborn, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Getting a vaccine is a key step in protecting yourself against the severe symptoms of COVID-19 and I encourage anyone eligible for an appointment to book and attend.

“Attending the large vaccine site in Stoneleigh means that there is greater flexibility in appointment slots for our residents, however it may be a bit further afield for some people to attend. If anyone needs support getting to a vaccine appointment, there are transport options available, such as, a member of your household or bubble can take you or you can access one of the available voluntary transport schemes. I encourage you to use these options to make sure you can attend your appointment and stay safe.”

For more information about the NHS vaccination programme visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/

Residents who use the voluntary transport options must follow guidance to reduce the risk of COVID transmission, find out more here https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-1980322935-1773. Please also note that any person you share a car with is considered a close contact if you test positive for COVID-19.