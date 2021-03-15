Leamington’s Parade to remain temporarily closed to support the safe reopening of the town 

An update on the temporary COVID-19 measures on Leamington Spa Parade.

Ahead of the non-essential retail and the hospitality sectors gearing up to reopen in Leamington town centre in April, Warwickshire County Council, Warwick District Council, Royal Leamington Spa Town Council, and other partners have reviewed the current temporary road layouts and pedestrian thoroughfares in Leamington town centre.

The temporary road layouts have been in place across the county since June 2020, to create space for social distancing and enable the safe reopening of town centres after the initial lockdown.

It has been agreed that, as more of the town’s retail and other businesses can expect to re-open in the coming weeks, the Parade and intersecting side streets will remain closed to most vehicles. This will give space for visitors to safely social distance whilst also allowing businesses to maximise any opportunity to use outside space. Access will be retained for delivery vehicles as well as pedestrians and cyclists.

This decision is expected to remain in place until the Government announces the easing of all restrictions on social distancing, a date currently set as June 21st at the earliest. At that point, provided all of the Government tests have been met at each stage of the Roadmap, all of the temporary measures will be removed.

At the same time, Warwickshire County Council will start work with partners and stakeholders to consider the longer-term future of road space within the town centre. Using lessons learnt from these temporary arrangements, they will consult on options for how road layouts and transport movements could be changed in the future.

Councillor Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Transport and Planning, said: “The temporary road layouts have been an essential piece of work to enable the safer reopening of the town centre and still have a very important role to play as more businesses reopen in coming weeks.

“The road layout measures have generated a wide range of comments from residents, businesses and other stakeholders and have given us a lot of learning to take forward. In time, there will be a consultation around future planning for the town centre and the responses we have received will be invaluable in developing that.”

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for Business, Councillor Richard Hales, commented: “The revitalisation of our town centres and rebuilding the confidence of shoppers and visitors are central to our recovery plans. With a number of store closures and the difficulties faced across the retail sector, we will take a careful look at the issues around balancing the needs of businesses, pedestrians, cars-users, cyclists and public transport, taking on board the important lessons learned during this time.”

“In the meantime, we are recruiting for a team of street marshals to assist and advise the public in preparation for the safe re-opening of our retail, salons and hospitality in the coming weeks.”

Hayley Key, Chair of the Royal Leamington Spa Chamber of Trade added: Leamington Chamber of Trade welcomed the temporary closure of the parade during these Covid-19 times to allow for social distancing. We hope that as shops and hospitality open that users will feel safe to come back to our town centre. We also hope that the road closures will allow restaurants to be able to make the most of any outside space that can be offered to them. We look forward to working with our council partners as we look at ways to enhance and improve the town centre through different ideas and welcome the chance for business to be fully consulted on any further changes.”

Cllr Susan Rasmussen of Royal Leamington Spa Town Council said: ‘The Town Council is keen to work with our partners to explore the best options for the Parade as we emerge from the lockdown and beyond.”

Stephanie Kerr, Executive Director of Leamington BID added: “This additional certainty is helpful as we carefully navigate re-opening our town centre. Whilst the temporary closure has provided valuable social distancing space and learning, a variety of unresolved challenges remain so we welcome the consultative approach being proposed in future.

“Now our focus is on supporting local businesses to safely open and we are grateful for the continued community support. This includes supporting hospitality businesses located both inside and outside of the Parade closure to safely make use of public realm areas, as they trade outdoors until at least May 17th.”

There is a streamlined process currently in place for businesses to apply for a Pavement Licence, which allows them to use their external space. For details, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/licences-businesses/apply-pavement-licence-outdoor-seating/1