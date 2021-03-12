Delay to the A425 Southam Road works

News of potential revisions to the local HS2 construction work programme is set to lead to a long delay in re-opening a major road in the Southam area.

HS2 Ltd and its contractors have informed local authorities that the A425 Southam Road closure could now be delayed by almost a year. The road was originally shut in September 2020 and was due to re-open in June this year.

To clarify the position of the local authorities regarding the delay to re-opening the road, Warwickshire County Council and Stratford District Council issued the following statement.

A spokesperson for both councils said: “We are deeply concerned to learn that the HS2 construction programme in the Southam area will be delayed and that the A425 Southam Road is to remain closed beyond the original date of June this year. Both Councils have requested HS2 Ltd to clarify how this delay could be mitigated for our local communities in this area. “We are currently working closely with each other, Warwick District Council and the emergency services to consider what alternatives HS2 Ltd should now provide to lessen the impact of this delay. A meeting has been scheduled for the end of March to hear the HS2 recommendations.

“We are focusing our immediate energy to take steps to support our communities and local businesses as they to return to more regular pattern of operation, additionally we will ensure the public and school transport system is maintained. Furthermore, we are very mindful of the implications for our farming community and how these delays may affect their harvest season and the wider rural economy later this year.

HS2 will be responsible for keeping the community up to date with the situation “Residents and businesses should contact their the helpdesk directly in the first instance through on freephone 08081 434 434 or email to [email protected] for up-to-date information”