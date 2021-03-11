A46 Stoneleigh Junction Improvement Scheme: Site Progress Update - March 2021

Work has been proceeding in February in establishing the site and completing the main temporary accesses that will cater for future construction vehicle access.

The large new earth ramp extending from the existing Dalehouse Lane roundabout into the field in the north west quadrant of the site has been completed.

Work to establish the permanent boundary fencing to the site is largely complete and some work to carry out installation of land drainage has been taking place. Work has also commenced to grout up an old water main that runs under Finham Brook. In March the earthworks operations begin, commencing with a topsoil strip of the site.

Due to the site’s proximity to Stoneleigh Park (where a large mass vaccination site has been established – https://www.covwarkpt.nhs.uk/stoneleigh-vaccination-centre/), restrictions on the use of traffic management on the public roads within the site has been in effect. These restrictions are under constant review with both Highways England and Warwickshire County Council in their capacities as Highway Authorities for the A46 and local roads respectively.

Progress to Date

Site compounds and Site Accesses

The location of the main site compound will be in a field to the south of Stoneleigh Road East. A new concrete access has been created into the field with a new hardstanding area which is intended for vehicles parking, welfare cabins/toilets, offices and storage of other equipment. Part of the compound has been surfaced in tarmac and a boundary fence has been erected around the perimeter. The cabins which make up the offices, toilets and canteen are being installed and are now largely complete.

A separate smaller compound has been established in the field north of Dalehouse Lane roundabout and a hardstanding area has been created which will house toilet and kitchen facilities. The area has had temporary boundary fencing erected which marks the extent of the site. In the coming weeks, cabins will be placed within this satellite compound.

The work to the site accesses for construction vehicles is now largely complete – including the large access located on the northern side of Dalehouse Lane roundabout.

Boundary Fence

Permanent wooden boundary fencing has now been erected across the site. In particular, the fencing has been installed alongside the A46 northbound entry slip road and the southbound exit slip road. This fencing also serves to act as a construction boundary and will allow the start of the construction of the new slip roads.

Installation of Land Drainage

The new road will be located in the fields to the north of Stoneleigh Road and will join up with the new roundabout arrangement to be built over the A46. This will involve raising the level of the ground to allow the road to be constructed on a new embankment. To ensure work to raise the ground level can begin, we have installed new land drainage to allow for removal of groundwater under the new road.

Grouting of an old Water Main

To construct the new bridge over Finham Brook we have needed to divert a water main. This was completed in the summer and work has been carried out in this period to grout up the old abandoned water main. This is necessary because we will be piling nearby to support the new bridge and we don’t want the concrete to disappear down the pipe!

The work to do this began in February by excavating two large holes either side of the Brook to find the pipe. Once found, the pipe was emptied of any residual tap water and surveyed along its length by camera to check for any holes that may leak concrete/grout during the process. Concrete will now be pumped into the abandoned section of water main under the Brook and once complete the area will be backfilled.