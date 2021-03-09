Warwickshire smokers urged to consider quitting on National No Smoking Day

Smokers across Warwickshire are being urged to seize the moment and quit the habit to improve not just their physical health but also their mental wellbeing.

No Smoking Day (Wednesday, 10 March) is a nation-wide initiative to encourage smokers to give up for good. Research shows that those who quit for six weeks or more are happier and experience less anxiety and depression than those who carry on smoking - and people who stop for a year are happier than those who continue to smoke.

The pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a rise in stress and concern about health. And whilst in the past year the chances of smokers successfully quitting have been high, smokers who are experiencing stress and mental distress are likely to be smoking even more.

There is also evidence that giving up smoking could reduce some of the risk of developing dementia, with the World Health Organisation estimating that 14% of cases of dementia worldwide could be caused by smoking.

Warwickshire’s stop smoking support service, Quit4Good, is a free 12-week programme providing regular support from expert Stop Smoking Advisors and stop smoking medication (prescription payable) available at a number of Pharmacies and GPs across the county. Alternatively, NHS telephone and online support is available and can also be accessed through an NHS app.

Councillor Les Caborn, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Health, said: “Quitting smoking can be less stressful than people may fear and can improve a sense of wellbeing. COVID-19 means that we all have less control over our lives than we’d like, but smokers can take control on No Smoking Day. In Warwickshire the Quit4Good service has helped thousands to become smoke free, and research has shown that you are four times more likely to stop smoking for good if you sign up to the Quit4Good 12-week programme, as well as saving on average £3,000 a year after quitting.”

Smoking is also the single biggest cause of accidental fires in the home, often because of people being careless when smoking in bed or not taking care extinguishing their cigarettes properly after drinking alcohol.

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said: “With people spending so much more time in their homes at the moment it is more important than ever to remind them of the fire risk posed by smoking. No Smoking Day is an excellent opportunity to put that cigarette out for good and extinguish the fire risk in the process.”

For more details on Stop Smoking Services in Warwickshire go to quit4good.co.uk or call the free Smokefree National Helpline on 0300 123 1044.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue services offers free safe and well visits to help people reduce their risk of fire in the home, including advice to help stop smoking and manage associated risks. For information visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety/apply-safe-well-visit or call 01926 466282.

If you are pregnant, access the dedicated Stop Smoking in Pregnancy service at: quit4baby.co.uk, call or text 07917 227 004 or email [email protected]