Following a structural assessment, it is necessary to make a 7.5 tonnes structural weight limit order on the bridge known as Potford Bridge on Linden Lane, Polesworth.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council proposed to introduce a 7.5 tonne weight limit on the Potford bridge along Linden Lane, Polesworth as described in the public notice below.

Traffic Orders and Public Notices

Public notice (PDF, 63 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 14 kB)

Draft 7.5 tonne Weight Limit Order (PDF, 62 kB)

Technical Plans

TR/11348 (PDF, 443 kB)

Enquires and Objections

Any enquiries relating to this proposal may be made to Ross Corben, County Highways, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 476852). Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ross Corben, County Highways, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or sent by email to [email protected]

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 16 April 2021.