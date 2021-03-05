Mobile testing available for Warwickshire businesses

Businesses across Warwickshire are being offered the chance to take part in mobile testing for Covid-19 over the next few weeks in a bid to reduce outbreaks in the workplace.

The mobile sites are part of the council’s plans to increase access to testing for Covid-19 in those sectors that cannot work from home and high-risk groups. ;

Talking about the mobile service, Warwickshire County Council’s Director of Public Health, Dr Shade Agboola said:“We know that it’s difficult for some people to access services due to work locations or shift patterns. So, we are hoping that the mobile testing service will mean that we can deliver regular testing close to business premises to suit both the employers and their employees.

“Encouraging your workforce to have a Covid-19 test at least once a week will not only help to identify any positive cases early and reduce transmissions within the workplace, but it will also reduce onward transmissions between households.

“As well as testing we would encourage businesses to think about how their employees get to work. Simple steps such as reducing car-sharing down to two per vehicle or only car sharing with those in your work bubble can really make a difference to workforce spread, as will limiting the number of people using common spaces such as break rooms and ensuring staff wear a face covering over their nose and mouth.”

We are particularly interested in inviting the following groups to use our mobile test facility. These include:

Small to medium enterprises with under 50 employees

Sole traders

Those companies operating in the construction, manufacturing, warehousing and food production sectors

Employing 'routine' and manual workers

The new mobile test service for those without symptoms of Covid-19 is being delivered by Warwickshire County Council and uses lateral flow tests which are easy to use and quick to return a result, often within 30 minutes, so that the person tested can find out if they are safe to continue in their job role or whether they need to self-isolate very quickly.

Our mobile service will be at the following locations from Tuesday 9 March 2021 from 8am to 2pm for the next few weeks.

Tuesday 9 March 20201: Bermuda Phoenix Centre, Bermuda Park, Nuneaton, CV10 7HU.

Wednesday 10 / Thursday 11 March 2021 Birch Coppice Business Park, Dordon, Tamworth B78 1SQ

Friday 12 March 2021: Budbrooke site, Old Budbrooke Road (CV35 7DP)

If you are unable to make the times and dates above, then why not book online and visit one of our static community test sites. Book online at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covidcommunitytesting