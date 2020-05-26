National Express Coventry service level increases from Sunday 31st May 2020

From Sunday 31st May, National Express Coventry are increasing their service levels on many of their routes.

Services will be increasing in frequency to up to three quarters of pre-COVID-19 levels. In Warwickshire, this will include services 11, 16 and 20. Full details, including updated timetables, can be found on the National Express Coventry website.

Please remember that you should only be using public transport if it is essential. If you do need to travel by bus make sure you plan your journey in advance, wear a face covering, try to avoid travelling at peak times, and observe social distancing both on board the bus and whilst waiting at the bus stop.