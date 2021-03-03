Essential Fire and Rescue Training and Development Centre opens at Stratford

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has opened the first of three training and development centres (TADCs) alongside Stratford Fire Station.

It will offer firefighters training in road traffic collision procedures, cold smoke breathing apparatus training and incident command. It will support teams and train them in safely managing incidents and rescuing people from vehicles that have been in collisions.

Cold smoke BA training this will enable our fire fighters to train in search and rescue within properties in poor visibility and in confined spaces. This is further enhanced by a Hot Fire BA (Breathing apparatus) wear each year.

The incident command training combines the practical and virtual, utilising XVR, the computer software that gives training delegates realistic, pressured incidents for rehearsal and developing good practice.

The Service’s main training centre will be in Kingsbury, North Warwickshire and is scheduled to open in the autumn, with a dedicated Breathing Apparatus (BA) training rig set to follow afterwards.

The Stratford centre is a satellite facility to increase the offer to firefighters across the county, supporting the county’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. The facility will be staffed by four regular team members who form part of the substantive team working within WFRS training team. We will attend regularly throughout the year, training staff across the service and providing a functioning venue to deliver social value-based input for Warwickshire.

Cllr Andy Crump, portfolio holder for fire and rescue and community safety said: “Warwickshire County Council is committed to the safety and effectiveness of all Fire and Rescue staff.

“It is essential we have invested in good, modern training facilities in our County, to provide our firefighters with the skills they need to keep themselves and the public safe in a fast-changing world.

“I’m very pleased to say that the development of these training centres is happening at pace with another facility in Kingsbury in North Warwickshire well on its way and our dedicated BA training rig to follow soon after."

More information about Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service can be found on the Warwickshire Website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/contactusfireandrescue