Warwickshire carers called forward to receive the Covid-19 vaccination

The NHS in Coventry and Warwickshire is calling for carers in receipt of Carers Allowance to book their coronavirus vaccination.

These eligible people can book their vaccination via the national booking website. You can do this by going to https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or by calling 119 free of charge, anytime between 7am and 11pm - seven days a week.

People who are registered as carers with their GP will be called for a vaccination by their local GP led vaccination centre. This is a phased approach to the vaccination process. It must be stressed that if you are caring for someone and do not receive a Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) payment currently, please be patient, your GP or the NHS will be in contact with you in due course.

Nigel Minns, Strategic Director (Director of Adult Social Care) said: “The Covid-19 vaccination offer is now moving at pace and as such, is now offering the vaccination to people who are in receipt of carers allowance and those who are registered with their GP as a carer. . We want to ensure that the rollout of the vaccination offer to carers in Warwickshire is carried out as efficiently and effectively as possible and to ensure the phased approach is well managed. This is why at this stage we are only calling for anyone in receipt of a DWP Carers Allowance to come forward to book your vaccine. Please be assured that if you are a carer eligible for the vaccine you will also be notified in the coming weeks of arrangements for you to book your vaccine.”

Anyone who does provide a caring responsibility for a friend, neighbour or family members is being reminded that they can register their caring status with the Carers Trust (Heart of England) or with their GP.

Sonja Woodhouse, CEO, Carers Trust Heart of England: “Despite what has been a challenging time for households across the country, carers have continued to play a vital role in looking after the people they care about - whether collecting groceries and medicine for shielding family members or supporting someone with mental health problems during lockdown.”

She added: "We welcome the news that registered carers are now eligible to receive their Covid-19 vaccine and we encourage local carers to have their vaccination to help protect the health and wellbeing of themselves and the people they care for.”

To register with Carers Trust (Heart of England) please go to www.carerstrusthofe.org.uk/help_and_advice/carer-wellbeing/

If you are a young carer under 18 years you can also access for support with Warwickshire Young Carers. Please go to https://www.warwickshireyoungcarers.org.uk/ for more information.

To check if you are eligible for Carers Allowance please go to https://www.gov.uk/carers-allowance/eligibility