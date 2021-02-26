Warwickshire County Council celebrates securing funding for three new secondary schools

Three of Warwickshire’s Secondary Schools are celebrating after being successful in their bids as part of the Government’s School Rebuilding Programme. Kineton High, S...

Kineton High, Southam College and Hartshill School will all undergo major rebuild and development at their sites. An investment of around £60million has been secured for these three schools via this programme.

The work will be funded and project-managed by the Department of Education. Warwickshire County Council is facilitating the delivery of the rebuilds, which will enable expected progress at each school to be seen within the next 12 months.

It is also hoped the programme will help create jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities, with suppliers offering training and apprenticeships as part of their work on the rebuilds. The majority of the first 50 rebuild projects under the programme are expected to be completed within three to five years.

The School Rebuilding Programme was first announced in June 2020 and aims to carry out major rebuilding and refurbishment projects on school and sixth-form college buildings across England.

These rebuilds will sit alongside other major school projects such as the forthcoming new All Through School at Oakley Grove in Warwick, the new Houlton School in Rugby and The Warwickshire Academy in Bedworth.

The announcement also follows news that Higham Lane North secondary school will be built in Nuneaton, offering 900 places as part of the Government Wave 14 Free School Programme.

Cllr Hayfield, Portfolio Holder for Education and Learning said: “We are delighted to secure the success of Kineton High, Southam College and Hartshill School with the Government’s scheme. Warwickshire secured funding for three schools out of 50 which is a tremendous success rate.

“This is no coincidence. Our approach was enabling and removed any blocks to progress. Not only will this help us to meet the increasing need for secondary school placements, it will do so with high-quality facilities that are fit for purpose for this generation of students.”

More information about education and learning in Warwickshire can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/schools