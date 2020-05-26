Bedworth Bears, monster talk and Why Animals Can’t Ride Scooters ~ let Warwickshire Libraries and Heritage & Culture capture your imagination online next week!

There’s no need to go down to the woods, because if you follow Warwickshire Libraries’ social media accounts next week … you’re in for a big surprise!

You’re invited to guess which book the #BedworthBears are acting out in their special videos, posted at 10.30am every Wednesday on Warwickshire Libraries’ Facebook (https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/WarwickshireLIbraries) and Twitter (@warkslibraries). What fun will the furry friends be getting up to this time?

Then at 12.30pm, join in a #LunchtimeLibraryChat with Warwickshire Libraries on Twitter ~ this Wednesday’s theme is ‘Let’s Talk about Monsters'!

If you can’t wait until Wednesday, tune in to the Libraries’ Facebook and Twitter at 11am on Tuesday (26th May) to find out ‘Why Animals Can’t Ride Scooters’ ~ as Warwickshire County Council’s latest ‘Time for a Story’ is presented by Warwickshire Road Safety Club and Serious Comedy.

But before all of that, we’re kicking off the week at 10am on Monday with a delightful Rhyme Time session, with rhymes and songs perfect for 0 to 2-year-old children, their parents and carers.

The popular session, which usually takes place in library buildings across the county, will be brought to you by Helen from Warwickshire Libraries, who will be hosting the Facebook event. And next week there will be a special bonus Rhyme Time session at 10am on Friday too, which will be led by Libraries staff member, Jane.

There are numerous other activities, developed by staff from Warwickshire Libraries and Heritage & Culture, that individuals and families can get involved in at home next week while library and museum buildings remain temporarily closed.

Younger family members can take part in a new Arty Tots from Home from Monday (25th May) onward! Join in songs, crafts and games you can play easily at home with your under 5s. Next week’s theme is ‘Flowers’. Visit http://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/arty-tots-at-home/.

There will also be a fresh Warwickshire Libraries update newsletter published, featuring the most recent news on virtual library services. Sign up to receive the weekly update at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/keepmeposted.

On Tuesday (26th May), find out what the Heritage and Culture Warwickshire team are working on from home on their website at http://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/workingfromhome/. Every week, a different team member is sharing information on what they are working on while the archives and museums buildings are temporarily closed.

Keep a look out next week for some special library blogs published at https://librariesblog.warwickshire.gov.uk, with Tuesday’s blog being ‘All about eMagazines’ and Thursday’s theme being ‘Reading and Empathy’.

On Wednesday (27th May), ‘Warwickshire Museum in your Home’ will bring to you another sample of the events they would normally hold in their museums. Next week’s theme is ‘Fashion through the ages’ ~ find out about the historical fashion artefacts in the museum collections and get crafty with some artistic activity ideas to do at home. Visit http://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/warwickshire-museum-in-your-home/.

On Thursday (28th May) at 11am on the Libraries Twitter you’ll discover the mystery of ‘Books Spine Stories’ with next week’s title being ‘Tales of our Time’.

Then ‘meet’ the Heritage & Culture Warwickshire team at home! Every week, get to know a Heritage & Culture team member and find out more about their job role, their favourite archive or article, and more fascinating facts! Go to http://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/meet-the-hcw-team/.

As we near the end of the week, on Friday (29th May), find out all about ‘Warwickshire Tribunals’ in an online ‘Show and Tell’, as curators and archivists from Heritage and Culture share a ‘Tales from the Collection’ talk on YouTube. Explore the Warwickshire museum and archives collections from home by visiting http://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/show-and-tell-from-home/.

Then at 12.30pm, get ready for the weekend with another #LunchtimeLibraryChat on Warwickshire Libraries’ Twitter, which on Friday will be asking “Which 5 characters from fiction would you invite to a dinner party?”.

On Saturday (30th May), families can continue to enjoy the fun of the popular Lego Clubs that are usually held in Warwickshire’s libraries, as they can take part in a fresh Facebook virtual Lego Challenge every week. Like and follow the Warwickshire Libraries Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirelibraries/ and check each Saturday morning for the latest challenge!

Also on Saturday, explore the stories of ‘Our Warwickshire’ with a digital quiz, where your family can answer questions about heritage, history and the natural environment by delving through the pages of the Our Warwickshire website. The website features thousands of photos, stories, memories, and maps uploaded by local people, museums and archives. Go to http://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/our-warwickshire-quiz-from-home/.

Finally, on Sunday (31st May), it’s ‘Where in Warwickshire?’! Follow the clues on social media to a Warwickshire landmark or place, which will be shared on the Warwickshire Archive Twitter account @Chambearlin.