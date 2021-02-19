Support available for the vulnerable shielding in Warwickshire

Around 1.7 million additional people in England are now being advised to shield from coronavirus until the 31st March...

Around 1.7 million additional people in England are now being advised to shield from coronavirus until the 31st March, increasing the number of clinically extremely vulnerable individuals already on the shielding list.

The updated figure was announced following use of a new assessment model to identify people who may be at an increased risk of becoming seriously unwell from coronavirus. All new people added to the list will soon receive a letter from the NHS explaining why they are being advised to shield.

Clinically extremely vulnerable members of the public are strongly recommended to stay at home at all times, with the exceptions of exercise or to attend essential health appointments, and to only work from home where possible.

Cllr Les Caborn, Chair of Warwickshire Health and Wellbeing Board, said:

“We know that shielding can be terribly difficult but it is absolutely essential if we are to control the spread of the virus among some of our most vulnerable residents. “To support Warwickshire’s shielding population to stay at home and avoid feeling isolated, Warwickshire County Council can provide support on a number of issues. This includes access to supermarket delivery slots, mental health and wellbeing advice, to medicine deliveries and community group support to stay safe, well and connected.”

For more information on the shielding support available in Warwickshire please contact us on 0800 408 1447 or visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirusvulnerable