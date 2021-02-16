An Important Update on Stratford’s Birmingham Road Improvement Scheme

Warwickshire County Council has announced planned works of the Birmingham Road Improvement Scheme will be paused to maintain access to the Stratford COVID-19 Vaccination Centre. The planned works h...

Warwickshire County Council has announced planned works of the Birmingham Road Improvement Scheme will be paused to maintain access to the Stratford COVID-19 Vaccination Centre.

The planned works had been put in place quickly to improve the road surface and create cycling and pedestrian pathways round Phase 1 of the scheme – from the Windsor Street junction to the Arden Street junction - but will be put on hold to enable safe access to Stratford Hospital, the local vaccination centre.

Warwickshire County Council remains fully committed to the scheme but, at this critical time for the Vaccine roll-out across the UK, safe access to vaccinations has to take priority.

As the roll out of the vaccine gathers pace and includes the 50s and 60plus years age groups, increased numbers of motorists are expected to be driving to the site.

Warwickshire County Council has stressed that it was in position to start the works on schedule and that it will be ready to get started on the Birmingham Road Improvement Scheme, at pace, once it is possible to do so without any compromise to access to the vaccination centre.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways, said: “The county had moved at real pace to be ready to roll out the improvements in March. However, it is essential that we prioritise all our efforts to supporting the rollout of the COVID-19 Vaccines in order to control the virus. We will therefore pause the works on the Birmingham Road.

“Warwickshire County Council remains committed to supporting the residents of Stratford with excellent transport infrastructure and opportunities to walk or cycle safely. These works will be started at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Nadhim Zahawi MP for Stratford-Upon-Avon and the UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment, said: “The County Council has done great work in preparing for the improvements scheduled for March and I thank them for it. But given the national picture, it is absolutely right that all current efforts are focussed on the vaccine rollout. I therefore support this decision and look forward to works starting on the Birmingham Road as soon as possible".

Cllr Daren Pemberton, Deputy Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council, said: “This is absolutely the right pragmatic and practical decision to ensure that the vaccine programme is prioritised so that our residents can be protected from COVID-19 as quickly as possible. Warwickshire County Council is committed to starting this work at the earliest opportunity after the vaccine rollout is complete. “

