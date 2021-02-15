Masterplan for Nuneaton’s Vicarage Street unveiled 

Warwickshire County Council and Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council (NBBC) have unveiled a masterplan for the Vicarage Street Development Site, Nuneaton.

Part of the exciting Transforming Nuneaton (TN) programme which is already changing the face of the town, the Vicarage Street development will see the comprehensive redevelopment of this part of the town centre with the creation of a new landmark building, including a library and business centre. The masterplan explores bringing in a range of new uses including offices, residential, a new public space leading to St Nicholas Church; and replacement multi-storey car park.

The site is owned by the County Council and NBBC. The masterplan is a working document developed by the two councils to show developers, stakeholders and others what is possible in terms of developing the site.

The plan is not set in stone, but rather is designed as a starting point for conversations and to demonstrate what could be achieved in terms of scale, size and use.

The aim is to encourage greater diversification within the town centre, to increase footfall and support existing businesses.

The site’s prime location near to the town centre, makes it an excellent site for new businesses to thrive, thereby reducing the town’s reliance on the high street retail sector - which in common with high streets across the country, faces unprecedented challenges.

You can see the masterplan here.

The first phase of the Vicarage Street site’s development is now complete, with new residents moving into the new McCarthy and Stone retirement apartments.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Vicarage Street is a key site in our plans to unlock the economic potential of Nuneaton Town Centre. This masterplan is a big step forward in helping to facilitate productive conversations between ourselves and potential developers, key stakeholder and others.

“Attracting investment to the site is vital to bring new jobs to the town, and an enhanced local environment for businesses, residents, and visitors alike.”

Cllr Julie Jackson, Leader of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council said: “Building on the exciting progress already made with the Abbey Street development, the Vicarage Street site with its excellent central location and diverse offer of use, holds huge possibilities for the economic development of Nuneaton town centre.

“This masterplan highlights those possibilities and we are open to great ideas that fresh conversations with key stakeholders and potential developers will bring, which we hope will unlock the full scale of exciting opportunities this development site possesses.”