B4100 Banbury Road, Lighthorne Heath - 30mph Speed Limit Order

Warwickshire County Council has previously proposed a 30mph speed limit order along the B4100 Banbury Road, Lighthorne. This order has now been made under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.

Overview

Warwickshire County Council has made the following Orders pursuant to the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984:-

(i) The Warwickshire County Council (B4100 Banbury Road, Lighthorne Heath) (30 mph Speed Limit) Order 2021;

and

(ii) The Warwickshire County Council (B4100 Banbury Road, B4100 Warwick Road, B4100 Link Road, B4451 Gaydon Road, Gaydon, Bishops Itchington and Lighthorne Heath) (40 and 50 mph Speed Limit and 30 mph Speed Limit Variation) (Variation No. 1) Order 2021

the effect of which Orders is to introduce a 30 mph speed limit upon that length of the B4100 Banbury Road, Lighthorne Heath which is described in the Schedule below, replacing the existing 40 mph and 50 mph speed limits on that said length of road.

The Orders commence on Monday 1 March 2021.

Public Notice and Orders

Public Notice

Statement of Reasons

30mph Speed Limit Order

40mph and 50mph Speed Limit Order

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Orders may be made to Mike McDonnell, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412536). Any person who desires to question the validity of the Orders or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Orders may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.