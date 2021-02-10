Time is running out for residents to give views on A46 Strategic Link Road Plans

The A46 Strategic Link Road Issues and Options Consultation ends on Sunday 14 Fenruary 2021

Warwickshire County Council is reminding all residents, local businesses and all others who have an interest in the south Coventry area to give their views on the plans for a new transport corridor between the A46 Stoneleigh Junction, the University of Warwick and Westwood Heath in an ongoing issues and options consultation exercise.

These are exciting times for Coventry and Warwickshire, with an economy which has continuing potential for growth, top-class Universities and expanding communities all generating demand for travel across the area. In order to be able to help meet the needs of people wanting to travel, we want to share our plans for a new transport corridor between the A46 Stoneleigh Junction, University of Warwick and Westwood Heath in Coventry.

The consideration of a new transport corridor to the south of Coventry will investigate opportunities to improve access to University of Warwick and existing business parks, as well as linking to new and existing housing and employment, with the aim of reducing congestion on the A45 and A46.

Plans are still in the early stages, with indicative scheme proposals identified. We want to share these proposals with you, to get your views on your transport priorities for this area. We are consulting on three main options, which are described on this consultation page, along with the some of the key benefits and issues associated with each option.

The feedback received will help steer the project to ensure that a beneficial but balanced scheme is developed reflecting the views of the local community and wider stakeholders. The new transport corridor is part of a strategic long-term plan for sustainable growth in this region. These plans include wider cycle networks for Warwickshire and Coventry and improved access to other methods of travelling.

To take part in this consultation exercise, visit: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/a46-link-road-consultation/

The consultation will close at Midnight on Sunday 14 February 2021 so there are only a few days left for people to have their say.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways, said:

“The A46 Strategic Link Road Scheme is an exciting project that will bring tangible economic benefits to the County and the wider sub-region. In addition to this, it will also relieve congestion on smaller highways leading to the University of Warwick and Westwood Heath. “I would urge as many residents as possible get involved in this consultation exercise to ensure their voices are heard before the Consultation closes on Sunday 14 February 2021. Working together, in partnership, we can ensure that our communities continue to be supported by the excellent transport infrastructure that they deserve.”

For more information about how Transport and Highways in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roads-transport

Find out more about the A46 Strategic Link Road, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/a46-link-road-scheme?documentId=651&categoryId=20024

Have you say in the issues and options consultation, visit: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/a46-link-road-consultation/