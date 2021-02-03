New cycle route from Kenilworth to Leamington approved by Warwickshire County Council

Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) Cabinet has approved plans for the Kenilworth to Leamington Cycle Route.

WCC Cabinet has approved plans to develop the many stages needed to bring the Kenilworth to Leamington Cycle Route scheme (K2L) to fruition - from feasibility designs, right through to finally awarding the contract for construction on this exciting new cycle route.

K2L will be a 5 km dedicated off-carriageway cycle route connecting Kenilworth and Leamington Spa along the A452 and B4115, including a new pedestrian and cycle bridge over the River Avon at Chesford.

Funding of £4.749 million from the Capital Investment Fund, was approved in November 2019.

The A452 is currently the only direct route between Kenilworth and Leamington Spa. With its narrow carriageway, high traffic volumes - around 30,000 vehicles per day, and large roundabouts - the A452 is not conducive to cycling.

The new scheme will not only enable cycling between the two towns, but also support cycle access to the University of Warwick, Stoneleigh Park, JLR Whitley and Coventry. It will also provide an important sustainable transport link for the 1,400 new homes and new employment planned in east Kenilworth. The development of 4,000 new houses at Kings Hill to the north of Kenilworth will further increase demand for this cycle route.

The scheme has three distinct sections:

An off carriageway shared pedestrian/cycle route from Leamington Spa to Bericote roundabout located on the eastern side of the A452.

A new permanent pedestrian/cycle bridge crossing the River Avon and associated flood plain between Bericote roundabout and the B4115.

An off-carriageway pedestrian/cycle route running to the north of the B4415 and connecting to Glasshouse Lane Kenilworth, via the bridleway on Rocky Lane which will be improved.

Councillor Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: