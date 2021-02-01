30 mph Speed Limit, Priors Hardwick (TR/11181)

Warwickshire County Council are introducing a 30mph speed limit in the village of Priors Hardwick. Details are given on plan TR/11181.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Warwickshire County Council is introducing a 30 mph speed limit on the roads that run through the village of Priors Hardwick.

Orders and Public Notice

A copy of the confirmed order, together with a copy of the statement of the council’s reasons for making the order are shown below.

Public Notice (PDF, 16 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 35 kB)

Speed Limit Order (PDF, 213kB)

Technical Plans

TR/11181 (PDF, 3426 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412 071).