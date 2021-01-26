Warwickshire businesses urged to review risk assessments .

In light of the new variant of Covid-19 and increased transmissibility, Warwickshire County Council’s Public Health team are asking businesses to review their risk assessments. This is to ensure that everything possible is being done to reduce the spread of the virus within the workplace.

The call for businesses is being supported by the Warwickshire coronavirus population survey, which outlines the concerns raised by residents around Covid-19. Feedback from the survey ranged from people wanting to feel safe in their workplace and being happiest when they could see prevention measures being put in place to residents wanting the places they visited to have the required measures to keep them safe, including social distancing and hand sanitiser.

Talking about businesses staying Covid secure, Associate Director of Public Health Warwickshire, Emily van de Venter said:

“We know it’s been a really difficult time for businesses over the last year and I know there’s a lot of great work going on in the county to support businesses to stay safe. However, as we learn more about the way in which the virus is transmitted in the workplace, the more we need to change, adapt and review.

“The spread of Covid-19 remains a real threat to businesses and we have seen a continued trend in transmission between those car-sharing to get to and from work. Break times and eating areas are also potential risk areas. This is due to staff being more relaxed around those they work with; therefore, they are more likely to forget things like social distancing, wearing masks, or cleaning shared equipment.

However, the strict guidance carried out in the workplace needs to remain the same in break rooms. Simple things such as staggering break times, keeping rooms well ventilated and reducing the amount of people allowed in the space at one time, can make a real difference. Even little things like making drinks for each other is something that must sadly stop for now, as it poses a risk of transmission.”

Co-ordinating the Warwickshire response to business compliance and outbreaks across the county, Group Manager for Trading Standards and Community Safety, Jonathon Toy, added:

“A lot of our businesses in Warwickshire are doing a fantastic job and we fully commend them for going above and beyond to ensure they are Covid safe. We’ve seen several examples of good practise including companies using Covid champions to give advice and support and provide gentle reminders to staff when needed.

“Checking in with employees also works well. Simple things such as asking staff whether they have experienced any symptoms or been in contact with someone who has, can lead to employees getting tested. Worryingly we have come across people who have had a test and are waiting for results and have still gone into work thinking it’s safe. This simply isn’t true. If you’re displaying symptoms, then you should isolate immediately until the tests results are known. You should not be in work.

“Businesses have an essential role to play in keeping communities moving and we want to support them every step of the way, but even the smallest of changes, such as encouraging those who can work from home to do so; ensuring that all staff whether they are permanent, agency or sub-contractors understand how they can prevent the spread of the virus and making sure that staff wear a face covering even when they are working behind a protective screen, can make a big difference to keeping premises Covid secure and reducing transmission.”

If you do have a member of your workforce test positive, please ensure you check the date their symptoms started and identify any potential close contacts in the workplace during their infectious period (from 2 days before symptoms started (or the date of their test if they haven’t had symptoms) and 10 days after/while symptomatic). Remember if staff display symptoms or have a positive test, they must isolate immediately. This is a vital step in preventing spread.

If you’ve had 2 or more cases in your workf