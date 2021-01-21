Warwickshire County Council consultation on the refreshed Local Transport Plan goes live

Warwickshire County Council’s consultation with residents is now live as the Council seeks views of residents and businesses to help refresh the Council’s Local Transport Plan.

The current Local Transport Plan is scheduled to go through until 2026 but is now felt to be outdated due to a number of factors, notably the shift in attitudes towards fighting climate change and the latest developments in technology

The initial consultation will be categorised into five themes with residents and businesses being invited to give their views around them. These are

Environment: How the refreshed plan can encourage and promote sustainable travel

Economy: How it will provide the infrastructure to attract and retain investment into the county

Place: How it will help to create an attractive place

Wellbeing: How the stress of being on the transport network can be alleviated

Following the consultation and analysis of its findings, Cabinet will be asked to approve the drafting of a revised plan which will also go to consultation before going to the County Council for approval prior to being published in 2022.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, the portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “It’s vitally important that we get residents and businesses’ views on their transport priorities. Although the current Local Transport Plan’s life is until 2026, it is rapidly becoming outdated as attitudes shift towards the part that transport can play in addressing the climate change emergency and as we seek to address the changing priorities that Covid-19 has brought.

“We want people to tell us what they want us to look at in their areas and let us know what is important to them so that we can refresh the plan and use any influence we have, regionally or nationally, to ensure that Warwickshire’s residents and businesses have the transport plan that best fits their needs for the coming years.”

The consultation can be found here: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/ltp-themes/

Watch this short animation to find out more: