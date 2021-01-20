Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service endorse a new online resource to help children and young people learn about safety

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is supporting the release of Stay Wise – a free learning platform aimed at pupils aged 3 – 18 years old to help them learn about safety,

The aim of the resource is to save lives through education. Stay Wise brings together the educational resources of the emergency services linked to the national curriculum. That means pupils can learn about fire safety as part of a maths or science lesson, or write an escape plan instruction and how to keep safe as part of an English lesson.

The site offers free lesson plans, videos, and activity sheets to help educators teach young people about potentially lifesaving advice within core curriculum subjects.

With many parents and carers home-schooling due to the pandemic whilst juggling lots of other priorities, there are plenty of useful resources available to support with learning and keep children engaged. Teachers can also set work from the site as part of a remote learning plan for parents and carers to follow.

Tim Sargent, Group Manager for the Prevention team at WFRS said:

“As a fire and rescue service, we are committed to keeping our communities safe, this includes helping children to learn about all aspects of safety so that they know how to keep themselves safe. “Stay Wise is a fantastic new resource for everyone to use. Offering teachers, parents and the emergency services consistent and effective educational materials to help young people learn about a range of safety topics – which is even more critical when we are all spending so much time at home.”

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) leads on the partnership behind Stay Wise. Partners include the Royal Life Saving Society, the RNLI, HM Coast Guard, the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, the National Police Chiefs Council and the Injury Minimisation Programme for Schools.

Cllr Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety added:

“Alongside Stay Wise, WFRS is committed to saving lives through education and we have a variety of educational resources available to children young people throughout lockdown. I would therefore like to encourage parents, carers and teachers to make use of the Stay Wise and WFRS education resources to teach children and young people about staying safe - something that it even more important during such uncertain times.”

The Stay Wise website is easy to use – just select an age group, subject, or theme, and you will find a collection of useful educational resources. Get started now by visiting www.staywise.co.uk.

The WFRS education hub is an interactive site covering various fire safety themes including candle safety, escape routes and what to do in the event of a fire. To take part visit https://apps.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-education-ks1-ks2/